Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Northamptonshire Police said it is concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Zelalem Gegzihabet

Three out of four missing Eritrean teenage boys have been found after disappearing in Northamptonshire.

Magdas Kiros, Bezauit Sardor, and Daniel Tecqldebasta, all aged 16, are currently being cared for, Northamptonshire Police said.

Officers are still trying to find Zelalem Gegzihabet, also 16, who was last seen at 08:30 GMT on 20 March.

Police are now urging Zelalem, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to get in touch.

There is concern for his welfare.

Zelalem is described as of medium build with brown eyes and black and brown hair worn in short dreadlocks.

He was last seen wearing a denim jacket with black jeans. His height is unspecified

Neither the police nor Northamptonshire County Council is saying where the teenagers disappeared from, but it is believed they were in the care of the council.