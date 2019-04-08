Image copyright James Dell Image caption The two crisps packets were found as part of a litter pick in Kettering town centre

A litter pick has unearthed crisp packets from the 1990s and a drinks can with a old-style detachable ring pull.

The items were found during an event organised by The Rotary Club of Kettering Tresham on 6 April.

James Dell made the find in the Northamptonshire town and said it showed "plastic hangs around for a while".

Councillor Mick Scrimshaw said: "We all need to take a pride in our town and persuade and convince others to do so."

The crisp packets were found near Silverwood Road in the town, while the can was found in bushes by Kettering Rugby Club.

Mr Dell said they were "looking good for their age, considering".

He said the salt and vinegar crisps dated from 1990, while the cheese and onion had 1992 on the packet.

The drinks can did not have a date on it, but ring pulls on cans were generally phased out in 1989-1990 and replaced with the modern lever-style opener which stays on the can.

Image copyright James Dell Image caption Ring pulls on drinks can were replaced 30 years ago

Mr Scrimshaw, who is Labour councillor on both Kettering Borough and Northamptonshire County councils said the finds "sum up why we need to persuade people from dropping litter".

Last year, councils across England were given the power to increase the size of on-the-spot fines of up to £150 for littering.

Meanwhile, a Walkers started a recycling scheme for crisp packets after it was targeted by protests on the issue.