Northampton Town owners' appeal bid denied

Image caption Anthony Cardoza (left) and his son David appealed against a High Court ruling

The former owners of Northampton Town have lost their bid to appeal against a High Court judgement ordering them to repay money loaned to the club.

In January Anthony Cardoza was ordered to repay Northampton Borough Council £2.1m.

His son David, the former chairman, was also told to repay some money from the £10.25m loan used to rebuild his house.

Court of Appeal Judge Lord Justice Davis said enforcement of this judgement would bankrupt the Cardozas.

The council had sued Anthony Cardoza to recoup some of the money it had loaned to the League Two club.

This was to fund its redevelopment of Sixfields Stadium and nearby land, but the work was never finished.

Most of the money is unaccounted for and an investigation by Northamptonshire Police led to the Crown Prosecution Service being sent files in relation to 30 suspects.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Work first stalled on the club's East Stand in 2014

Finding for the council in January, Judge Simon Barker called Anthony Cardoza "untrustworthy and unreliable".

The Court of Appeal (Civil Division) has now confirmed Judge Barker's findings.

In the order, Lord Justice Davis said it was "absurd" to suggest the loan had benefitted the club.

He described the loan as being "routed back" to Anthony Cardoza and that the money had been "misapplied to the detriment of club and creditors".

He said the sums had been "wrongfully expropriated from the club".

He concluded none of the grounds for appeal has realistic prospects of success and "there is no other compelling reason to grant permission to appeal".

It is understood Northampton Borough Council's cabinet agreed an enforcement strategy for recovering the money last week.

Anthony and David Cardoza have been approached for comment via their legal representative.