Northampton

Denton crash: Three die in head-on collision

  • 10 April 2019
A428 Image copyright Google
Image caption The Fiat 500 crossed the carriageway of the A428 Bedford Road and hit the Mercedes, police said

Three people have died in a head-on car crash.

A black Fiat 500 crossed over to the opposite carriageway of the A428 Bedford Road in Denton, Northamptonshire, and hit a silver Mercedes estate.

All three people in the Fiat, the driver and two passengers, died at the scene at about 21:20 BST on Tuesday.

The Mercedes driver was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Northamptonshire Police said it was not yet known why the Fiat crossed the carriageway and called for witnesses to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites