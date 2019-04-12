A man who bit off part of a policeman's ear has been convicted of wounding.

Louey Kostromin, 37, of no fixed address, was being transferred back to prison when he attacked the officer on Bridge Street, Nottingham, last August.

The injured constable told Northampton Crown Court Kostromin "grabbed me by the neck" and he felt a "throbbing, searing pain straight away".

Kostromin also pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding. He has been remanded in custody for sentencing in June.

Three police officers were called to the probation service to arrest Kostromin who had been released from jail on licence.

As the first officer went to arrest him, Kostromin punched him, then grabbed at the second officer and bit into his ear causing it to tear.

The victim said he was left with the top of his ear hanging off.

The jury also saw body camera footage and images of the injuries suffered.

Kostromin told the court: "Never in my life have I thought about biting someone's ear."

The jury found him guilty of wounding with intent to cause serious harm.