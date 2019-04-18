Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The buzzard is now recovering at a wildlife charity

A buzzard was left in an "awful state" with a bone sticking out of its wing after being shot.

The male bird of prey was found injured off Shelton Road, near Hargrave, Northamptonshire.

A member of the public took the buzzard to Animals in Need in Irchester, and a police investigation is under way.

Lizzy Collins, from the charity, said the bird had been "really poorly, dehydrated and hungry" when it was brought in.

The buzzard had a compound fracture of its left wing, leaving the bone sticking out.

Image caption An X-ray confirmed the buzzard had been shot

Ms Collins said the bird arrived in "an awful state" and was given pain relief and fluids before being transferred to the care of a vet.

The buzzard was then taken to St Tiggywinkles in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire where it is still recovering.

An X-ray confirmed the bird had been shot three times.

It currently has external plates on its wings to help it heal.

It is hoped it will be released back into the wild next month.

Buzzards are the most common and widespread bird of prey in the UK.

Officers from the rural crime team at Northamptonshire Police are now investigating the incident on 25 March.

The force stressed that it was a criminal offence to shoot birds of prey and has appealed for information.