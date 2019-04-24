Image caption Sgt Matt Bailey of Northamptonshire police who caught the thieves said they "had no chance" once he was on the bike

Two men were arrested after two boys lent police officers their bicycles during a chase on foot.

Northamptonshire officers were called to Daventry after people had been seen forcing their way into a builder's yard.

A van was found abandoned and the police said bystanders were giving them directions during the pursuit.

The boys then lent the officers their bikes leading to two men being charged with theft.

The incident took place on Carisbrooke Way on Monday, when police say a dumper truck was loaded into the back of a van.

Sgt Matt Bailey said: "The public support during this incident was fantastic and led directly to the capture, arrest and charging of these two individuals.

"I would like to thank all of them for their help, but especially the two boys who lent me their bicycles.

"It was great to know how much they wanted us to succeed in catching up with the suspects."

The two boys have been invited to spend a day with the force's response team.