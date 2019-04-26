Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The car has been kitted out with sirens and covert lighting

A car seized by police from a drug dealer has been kitted out to help the force fight crime.

Northamptonshire Police said the car was taken in 2018 from a disqualified and uninsured driver with links to the drug supply in Wellingborough.

The Vauxhall GTC has now been fitted with automatic number plate recognition technology, sirens and covert lighting.

It is being used by a team which targets "the most prolific offenders and gang leaders" in Northamptonshire.

PC Oliver Charter said: "This car is not only a valuable asset in getting criminals off our streets but it also provides us with a resource to visit young people at risk of getting involved in gang life and offering them the support and guidance they need to leave certain situations behind."

He said the force planned to convert more seized cars into police vehicles.

Jim Risby, chair of Northamptonshire Police Federation, said the move demonstrated the "innovation" that could be achieved by the force.

"This is just one example where methods of working are being identified that ultimately support the apprehension and disruption of criminals in the county," he said.