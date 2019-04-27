Image copyright Amber Carter-Thompson Image caption Amber Carter-Thompson will be in a full leg cast for three months and may require surgery

A mother says she did her own detective work and uncovered CCTV of her daughter being hurt in a hit-and-run after waiting a week for police to call.

Amber Carter-Thompson, 28, broke her leg when she was hit while crossing a road in Northampton on 19 April.

After leaving voicemails with police, her mother rang local businesses, one of which had footage of the incident.

Northamptonshire Police has yet to respond to the BBC's requests for a comment.

The 28-year-old said it was "fairly disheartening" police had not contacted the shops as they said they would.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Carter-Thompson said she had been crossing Wellingborough Road at the time of the hit-and-run

Ms Carter-Thompson, from Sevenoaks, Kent, was crossing Wellingborough Road at about 23:00 BST with a friend when her leg was hit by the vehicle, she said.

She said police spoke to her in the ambulance and the following day she was told to expect a call on Monday or Tuesday, but she had still not received one.

After leaving voicemail messages to get updates she said her mother, Gail Thompson, "decided to ring the shops, and all of the places said the police hadn't been around".

"You want answers but you don't want to hinder any investigation, but to hear that they hadn't contacted the shops for CCTV in over a week, as I was told they would, was fairly disheartening," she said.

She added that "within the space of six hours we got CCTV of it happening".

"A lot of people tape over CCTV if they don't need it," she said.

"If that had gone there would have been no evidence what had happened."