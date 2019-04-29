Northampton

Possible hit-and-run driver found after mum turns detective

  • 29 April 2019
Amber Carter-Thompson Image copyright Amber Carter-Thompson
Image caption Amber Carter-Thompson says she was "fairly disheartened" police had not contacted shops for footage.

A possible hit-and-run driver has been identified by police after the mother of a victim turned detective to find CCTV of the crash.

After waiting a week for police to contact them, Amber Carter-Thompson's mother, Gail, took matters into her own hands.

The 28-year-old was crossing a road in Northampton on Good Friday when she was struck, breaking her leg.

Northamptonshire Police said they will interview a suspect this week.

The force said that the incident remains under investigation, and after the interview they will "decide the next steps to be taken".

Ms Carter-Thompson, from Sevenoaks, Kent, said with six hours of starting contact nearby shops they had found footage of the incident.

The police said a number of lines of inquiry are being followed up, and they are also looking at other evidence.

Ms Carter-Thompson will be in a full leg cast for three months and may require surgery.

