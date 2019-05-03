Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Tairu Jallow died after being stabbed multiple times at his home, a court heard

Four men have been found guilty of manslaughter after a cannabis dealer was stabbed to death in a "carefully planned and violent raid".

Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being stabbed multiple times at his home on Havelock Street in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 14 January 2018.

The men, who were originally charged with murder, were all found guilty at Northampton Crown Court.

The case has been adjourned for sentencing at a later date.

A jury of 11 women returned unanimous verdicts for Clever Makande, 24, and Ngange Sowe, 30, both from Birmingham, and Babacarr Sylva, 32, from Nottingham.

Judge Michael Fowler accepted a majority verdict in the case of Kausu Ceesay, 24, also from Birmingham.

'Others involved'

Earlier in the case, prosecutor Karim Khalil QC told the jury the defendants were "involved with drugs, specifically cannabis".

He said: "It was a carefully planned and violent raid on his home to rob him of drugs and cash - it is likely others were involved as well."

The court was told some of the gang went through the front door while others broke in through the conservatory and kitchen at the rear of the house.

Det Ch Insp Ally White from Northamptonshire Police said Mr Jallow was "deliberately" targeted by Makande, Sowe, Sylva and Ceesay "as part of their illegal drug dealing activities".

Police said the guilty men "travelled a significant distance to his home in Kettering, robbed and brutally attacked him with a knife and left him dying in the street."

Det Ch Insp White added: "This is a tragic case which highlights the dangers of being associated with drugs and organised crime.

"Whatever he was involved in, Tairu did not deserve to die in such a violent attack and I am pleased that we have now seen justice done."