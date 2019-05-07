Fire breaks out at Sywell Aerodrome business park
- 7 May 2019
A large fire has broken out a business park at an aerodrome.
The fire took hold at a warehouse at the Sywell Aerodrome business park in Northamptonshire at about 12:30 BST.
A large column of smoke could be seen coming from the building from several miles away. Nearby residents have been told to keep doors and windows closed.
Northamptonshire Fire service says six crews are in attendance, and police have closed roads around the airport.