Firefighters remain at the scene of a large fire at an aerodrome business park, which broke out on Tuesday.

The blaze took hold at a warehouse at the Sywell Aerodrome business park in Northamptonshire at about 13:00 BST.

The fire service said damping down is continuing and people are advised to still keep doors and windows closed.

Chief fire officer, Darren Dovey, said the "damage was extensive" and it would be a while before the building could be accessed for investigation.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The blaze took hold at a warehouse at the Sywell Aerodrome business park in Northamptonshire at about 13:00 BST on Tuesday

He said fire investigators will firstly talk to the owners of the building and workers at the business park.

"The damage is extensive and it's going to take a fair while for us to be able to get into the building to start excavating so a lot of the evidence will be gathered from people inside at the time," Mr Dovey said.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption At its height, eight crews were in attendance

Image copyright Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said when crews arrived at the scene they had to move a number of helicopters

When the fire broke out a large column of smoke could be seen from several miles away, and it was reported that explosions had been heard, caused, it is believed, by white goods expanding with the heat.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said when crews arrived they had to move a number of Sloane helicopters as well as tanks filled with aviation fuel before tackling the fire.

At its height, eight crews were in attendance and police closed roads.

There are not thought to be any injuries.

Wellingborough Road through Sywell re-opened earlier with traffic control in place, the fire service said.