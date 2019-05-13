Image copyright Jack Shipton Image caption Around 10 fire engines are on site in Kettering

Fire crews are dealing with a large blaze at a furniture shop in Kettering.

A plume of smoke could be seen across the town and flames were coming out of the windows of the Kettering Bedding Centre on Regent Street.

Residents have been told to keep their doors and windows shut to keep the smoke out.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service also advised people to avoid that part of the town centre while it dealt with the incident.

Despite the warning, several people were on the street watching the fire.

Image copyright Andy Vines Image caption There are several road closures around the site

The shop is next to terraced houses and flats.

Nearby Kettering Park Infant Academy said it had been advised by the police to close for the day as there may be asbestos contamination.