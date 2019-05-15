Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Investigation and recovery work is ongoing on the A14

Two lorry drivers have died in a crash between their vehicles on the A14.

The collision happened at 06:20 BST between junction one (Welford) and junction two (Kelmarsh) in Northamptonshire.

A white Volvo LGV was travelling eastbound, when it crashed through the central reservation, onto the westbound carriageway, colliding with a black Leyland LGV.

Police said they were investigating why the lorry crossed the road.

The driver of the Leyland died at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where they later died.

Police have appealed for witnesses, particularly the driver of a dark or black saloon car, possibly a BMW, which was travelling eastbound towards Kettering, who may have witnessed the crash.

Both carriageways of the A14 were closed.

Check the Highways England website for traffic updates.