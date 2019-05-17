An investigation has started into historical sexual abuse at a Catholic girls school in the 1970s.

Northamptonshire Police has received reports of abuse at the Holy Family Convent School in Pitsford between 1971 and 1974.

Police are looking at allegations of sexual abuse committed at the school by staff member.

The school was open between 1947 and 1984. Any witnesses of abuse are asked call the police.

Det Con Hannah Roche, said: "We know it takes a huge amount of courage to come forward and speak to the police about any form of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information about these allegations, to come forward and please contact us."