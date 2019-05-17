Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Tairu Jallow died after being stabbed multiple times at his home

Four men have each been jailed for 10 years for the manslaughter of a cannabis dealer during a robbery.

Tairu Jallow, 29, was repeatedly stabbed at his home in Kettering, Northamptonshire, on 14 January 2018.

Ngange Sowe, 30, Babacarr Sylva, 32, and Clever Makande and Kausu Ceesay, both 24, then left him "dying in the street", Northampton Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Karim Khalil described it as "a carefully planned and violent raid", which likely involved others.

Some of the gang went through the front door while others broke in through the rear of the house in Havelock Street, he said.

Police said Mr Jallow was targeted by the gang "as part of their illegal drug dealing activities".

Makande, Sowe, and Ceesay, all from Birmingham, and Sylva, from Nottingham, were originally charged with murder.

Sylva was also sentenced to seven months for possession of cannabis, and Ceesay to three months for possession of a lock knife. Both sentences will run consecutively.