Beer kegs block Towcester road as lorry sheds load
- 24 May 2019
Hundreds of beer kegs partially blocked a busy A-road roundabout when they fell off a lorry.
The Carlsberg-branded vehicle shed most of its 380-keg load at the A43 and Brackley Road junction near Towcester, Northamptonshire Police said.
In a post on Twitter, a roads policing officer said one lane had been blocked, causing slight delays.
The company said it was aware of the spillage, which involved a lorry belonging to a logistics partner.
It is not known where the lorry was going but it was probably nearby Northampton, where Carlsberg has a brewery and its UK head office.
A43 Roundabout with Brackley Road at Towcester. Lorry has shed most of its load of 380 beer kegs. Lane one closure at the moment. Some slight delays. More expected when recovery arrives. @HighwaysEMIDS @BBCNorthampton @ChronandEcho @NorthantsPolice pic.twitter.com/P71XCpxLiX— Pc Lee - Safer Roads Team (@Northants_RPU) May 24, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Northants_RPU