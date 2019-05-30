Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brian Binley was an MP for 10 years and is a former Northamptonshire county councillor

A former MP has been disqualified from driving for six months after being caught speeding.

Brian Binley was stripped of his licence after under the totting-up procedure, mounting up 12 points on his licence.

Mr Binley, 77, was Conservative MP for Northampton South between 2005 and 2015.

He was given three points at Northampton Magistrates' Court for travelling at 35mph in a 30mph zone.

Mr Binley was caught speeding in his Jaguar on Newport Road, Hackleton, five miles south of Northampton, last June.

He pleaded guilty and was fined £294, and ordered to pay £500 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He will not be able to reapply for his licence for six months.

Mr Binley, of Parker Way, Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire, had previously lost his licence in 2007 when his total reached 12 points after he was caught driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Wellingborough.