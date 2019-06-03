Image caption The woman spent just under three months in hospital without her false teeth

A 92-year-old woman died in hospital following weeks of weight loss after staff lost her false teeth.

Northampton General Hospital's board heard how the hospital failed to replace the dentures, which were lost during her admission.

The woman, who had dementia, also suffered from dehydration before her death in January.

Director of nursing Sheran Oke told the board meeting the "very sad" incident was being investigated.

During her admission in October, the woman was moved to different wards several times which led to some of her possessions going missing, including her shoes, glasses and teeth.

Chris Pallot, a board director, said the dentures "appeared impossible to be replaced despite attempts to do so".

The woman, who was not named, was not offered a soft food diet until "weeks" after her teeth were lost.

'Neglected'

The meeting also heard the woman was not encouraged to eat or drink.

The patient was discharged in January but arrived back at Accident and Emergency on the same day and died two days later.

Her family had raised concerns about her condition and she had often complained of feeling thirsty, the board was told.

Image caption The woman's death has been raised as a "serious incident" by the hospital

Chief operating officer, Deborah Needham, said the woman's "basic nursing care" had been "neglected".

It was suggested the creation of a checklist for when a patient moved wards could help prevent items being lost.

Mrs Needham said recent ward closures "should help minimise the number of ward moves".

The hospital board also agreed to look at the number of dieticians the hospital employs.

Northampton General Hospital declined to comment further on the woman's death.