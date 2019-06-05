Image copyright Wicksteed Park Image caption The newly restored pavilion at Wicksteed Park

A £2.5m project to restore part of a 98-year-old theme park has been completed.

Wicksteed Park's Edwardian pavilion, central piazza and original cottages have been renovated.

The park in Northamptonshire was opened by Charles Wicksteed in 1921.

The pavilion clock, which dates back to the Kettering park's opening, has also been restored after taking two decades to find an expert to repair the mechanisms.

The four tower clocks, connected to a stage clock in the Edwardian pavilion's ballroom, were manufactured and supplied by Gents of Leicester and feature internal movements made by the Synchronome Company of London.

The clocks will be restarted at a ceremony on Thursday.

Image copyright Wicksteed Park Image caption How the pavilion looked before the renovation

Oliver Wicksteed, chairman of the park's charitable trust and grandson of Charles Wicksteed, was "delighted" the clocks had been restored

He said the restoration was part of a "vision to ensure the park reaches its full potential".

Wayne Francis, who restored the clocks, said: "Over the years their condition had deteriorated greatly and the restoration was very challenging."

The park is also working on a "heritage" play area, featuring original or replica Wicksteed play equipment.

The park currently has a range of play equipment and rides as well as a narrow-gauge railway, boating lakes and other attractions.

That play area and this latest restoration is part of £4.5m development plan.