Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Terry St John was convicted of murder after beating a man to death with a claw hammer in 1995

A convicted murderer nicknamed "Spider-Man" has been jailed again for attacking a woman with a screwdriver.

Terry St John, 53, climbed into the 21-year-old's car in Brixworth, Northampton, hit her on the neck with the tool and ran off with her handbag

St John, who admitted robbery, was previously given a life sentence for scaling a 200ft tower block and killing a history lecturer in 1995.

He was given a sentence of eight years and four months for the recent attack.

Northampton Crown Court heard St John was returning from work when he had a "near-miss with a car" in January.

Michaela Williams, defending, said he "saw the car and thought to remonstrate with the driver and he lost his cool".

But, the court heard, the woman he attacked had nothing to do with the near-miss, and had pulled over to take a phone call while on her lunch break.

Prosecutor Andrew Howarth said the victim "no longer has a car" and is "too anxious to drive and rarely goes out".

'Dangerous man'

Sentencing, Judge Rebecca Crane told St John, of Acre Close, Mawsley: "You are unable to manage negative emotions. You yourself recognised that on that day you had lost it."

St John had been released on licence after being sentenced for the murder of Sean Mortimer.

The serial criminal's 1995 trial heard he carried out 12 burglaries on high-rise flats in south-east London before killing the 31-year-old with a claw hammer.

He was originally arrested for shoplifting until police found the weapon, rubber gloves and documents belonging to Mr Mortimer.

Speaking after St John's robbery sentencing, Det Con Dan Hayes said he was "a dangerous man who caused his victim considerable distress".

St John pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and was told he must serve five years and four months in custody and three years on extended licence.