A man on a night out to celebrate his birthday was killed with a punch of "huge force", a court has been told.

Simon Mushonga, 39, from Bedford, died a day after he suffered serious head injuries in an attack in Carrington Street, Kettering, in December 2018.

Mr Mushonga, had been visiting his cousin and a friend, Gerald Chikodzampfeni.

At Northampton Crown Court, Aaron Muggleton admitted manslaughter but denied the murder of Mr Mushonga.

The court heard Mr Mushonga has been invited for a night out in Kettering by his cousin 10 days after his birthday.

In the early hours of Saturday 11 December last year, Mr Mushonga's cousin returned home and was expecting him and Mr Chikodzampfeni to follow.

But the pair got into an altercation with Mr Muggleton, 25, and a female on Carrington Street in the town.

Prosecutor James House told the jury Mr Mushonga was "on the periphery" of that altercation.

He told the court Mr Muggleton struck Mr Mushonga with three punches, the last of which was the fatal blow.

That punch knocked Mr Mushonga back, causing him to fall to the ground and crack his head on the road.

Mr House told the court a witness said they could hear Mr Mushonga's head hitting the ground from inside his property.

The jury were told the punch caused a fracture of the eye socket, and the cracked skull caused bleeding on the brain, resulting in swelling which caused Mr Mushonga's death.

Mr Muggleton, of Alexander Street, Kettering, also denies the actual bodily harm of Mr Chikodzampfeni in the same incident, and the grievous bodily harm of another man in November 2018.

He also denies stealing a credit card from Mr Mushonga, while he lay prone on the ground, but admitted the possession of cannabis.

A 16-year-old girl who was previously charged with manslaughter has had that charge dropped.

The trial continues.