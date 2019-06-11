Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was taken to University Hospital Coventry, but died as a result of the injuries he received in Isham, near Kettering

A man has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist was hit during a police car chase.

Gary Lynch, 55, of no fixed address, was arrested following a collision in Isham, Northamptonshire.

Arthur Bourlet, 75, from nearby Burton Latimer, was hit on 11 April, causing fatal injuries.

He was remanded in custody and his trial is due to take place at Northampton Crown Court in October.

The defendant did not appear at the crown court and his pleas were entered on his behalf by his counsel.

He also denies two counts of burglary, attempted burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, refusing to take a breath test, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Because a police car was involved, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).