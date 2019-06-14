Image copyright Will Hargrace Image caption Passengers were stranded on a Nottingham to London service after a landslip near Corby tunnel

Passengers stuck on a train for up to eight hours after torrential rain caused a landslip said it was "a nightmare".

The London to Nottingham service was stranded in Corby, Northamptonshire, on Thursday. A rescue train became stuck after it was diverted to a flooded line due to a trespasser.

Food and water ran out on-board and one woman collapsed.

East Midlands Trains said there was "no estimation" when the line would reopen.

Wooden ladder

Network Rail workers are "on-site assessing the damage and clearing the line", a spokesperson for the rail operator added.

Liam McCarthy, who was one of the 500 passengers on-board the stranded 14:34 BST service, described it as "an absolute nightmare".

"We were evacuated from the train using the original wooden ladder to get us down on the trackside and then we walked along the track, up an embankment and on to coaches," he said.

Image caption East Midlands Trains said engineers were on site trying to clear the track of rubble

Charlotte Webb said she was transferred from the 14:34 Nottingham-bound train to a "very crowded" London-bound service, which was unable to move because of floodwater.

'Very stressful'

"I feel the situation was dealt with very badly," she said.

"There was limited food and water and the crew didn't give out much information because they didn't know what was going on.

"Once we were being evacuated, we were told no luggage larger than a small suitcase was allowed to be taken off.

"Obviously this made it a very stressful situation for people."

Skip Twitter post by @ElliotLGardner Been stuck on a train near Corby for 6 hours. Now we’ve evacuated the train and they’ve told us next to nothing. Trains north and south not running this late apparently. No support. We were told hours ago it was getting sorted. It has not. @BBCNews @guardian pic.twitter.com/Fd87eN27rK — Elliot Gardner (@ElliotLGardner) June 13, 2019 Report

However, Ms Webb said the "onward planning" at Corby railway station of taxis, buses and overnight accommodation was very good.

The train operator has apologised to all those caught up in the disruption, saying it was a "challenging situation" due to the amount of rubble and flooding curbing rescue efforts.