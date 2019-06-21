Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Kim Frost pleaded guilty to child cruelty and neglect at the start of her trial at Northampton Crown Court

A woman has been sentenced to four years for "repeated blows" to a six-month-old baby which gave the child injuries similar to being hit by a car.

Kim Frost, 37, of Nether Jackson Court, Northampton, had pleaded guilty to child cruelty and neglect.

The child suffered multiple fractures to the skull and bleeding on the brain but has since made a full recovery.

The judge said she caused "serious physical harm" in a "prolonged episode of abuse".

Northampton Crown Court heard that at the time Frost was in "toxic" and "dysfunctional" relationship with a man.

In February last year, Frost sent a series of text messages to the man which had an "implied threat" to the baby.

There were also several videos sent by Frost of the six-month-old in distress, screaming and crying, and with vomit down them.

'Deliberate disregard'

It was not until the next day that the baby was taken to hospital, where doctors discovered what they described as "severe head injuries".

The court was told the injuries were equivalent to a road traffic collision or a fall from a first-floor window.

Judge Michael Fowler said Frost had "wilfully assaulted and neglected" the child.

He said she showed "deliberate disregard" for the baby.

She will serve half the sentence in prison, and half on licence.

Det Con Kirstie Brooks of Northamptonshire Police described it as an "extremely difficult case".

The child has made a full recovery.