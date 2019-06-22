Northampton

Man dies after being found stabbed in Little Harrowden

  • 22 June 2019
Entrance to Little Harrowden Image copyright Geograph/Alex McGregor
Image caption The man was found with stab wounds in Little Harrowden, Northamptonshire

A man has died after being found with stab wounds in a village.

Northamptonshire Police said officers were called to Hardwick Road, Little Harrowden, at about 20:30 BST on Friday.

The victim, 44, was taken to Kettering General Hospital and then to University Hospital Coventry where he died.

Police said a murder investigation had been launched and three men and a woman arrested in connection with the death.

Officers said it was believed to be an "isolated" attack and neighbourhood officers have been patrolling the area to offer reassurance.

A police cordon remains in place and the four people remain in custody for questioning.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites