Image caption The victim was found with stab wounds in Little Harrowden, Northamptonshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after the death of another man who was found with stab wounds in a village.

Emergency services were called to Little Harrowden, Northamptonshire, at about 20:30 BST on Friday and the 44-year-old victim died in hospital.

Police said a 38-year-old man had been arrested on Monday.

A 20-year-old man and 28-year-old woman previously held on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

Officers said the stabbing was believed to be an "isolated" attack.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was taken to Kettering General Hospital and then to University Hospital Coventry where he died.