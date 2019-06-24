Image copyright Gildings Auctioneers Image caption The rare stereo version of Please Please Me was found in a storage barn at a day care centre in Desborough

A rare first pressing of The Beatles' debut album found at a day care centre has sold for £2,200 at auction.

Auctioneer Will Gilding discovered the Please Please Me vinyl at Marlow House in Desborough, Northamptonshire.

The record, which was a stereo version on a black and gold Parlophone label, had been in storage for 10 years.

Pamela Goodman, trustee at Marlow House, said she was "giggling like an idiot and whooping" as it fetched four times its estimate.

She said they will spend some of the money on specialist cutlery for their centre users.

Please Please Me was originally released in March 1963, with the stereo version a month later.

Please Please Me was The Beatles first studio album, released in 1963

It was auctioned in a music memorabilia and vinyl auction at Gilding's Auctioneers in Market Harborough.

Mr Gilding described the album, bought by an internet bidder, as the "standout lot".

"With the Beatles comes its own hype and hysteria, Beatlemania is still strong," he added.

Marlow House provides hot meals and activities for older people around Desborough, as well giving them with transport to and from the centre.