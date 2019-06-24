Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Simon Mushonga died a day after being assaulted in Kettering

A man has been found guilty of murdering a man who was on a night out to celebrate his birthday.

Simon Mushonga, 39, from Bedford, died a day after he suffered head injuries in an attack in Carrington Street, Kettering, in December 2018.

The court heard that Aaron Muggleton, 25, of Alexander Street, Kettering, delivered the fatal blow, described as punch of "huge force".

He will be sentenced next month at Northampton Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of stealing a credit card from Mr Mushonga, while he lay prone on the ground.

Mr Mushonga had been visiting his cousin and a friend, Gerald Chikodzampfeni, for a night out in Kettering, 10 days after his birthday.

In the early hours of Saturday 11 December, Mr Mushonga's cousin returned home and was expecting him and Mr Chikodzampfeni to follow.

But the pair got into an altercation with Mr Muggleton, 25, and a female on Carrington Street in the town.

The court heard that Mr Mushonga was "on the periphery" of that altercation.

Image caption Aaron Muggleton had admitted manslaughter but denied murdering Simon Mushonga

CCTV footage shown in court showed that Mr Muggleton struck Mr Mushonga with three punches, the last of which was the fatal blow.

That punch knocked Mr Mushonga back, causing him to fall to the ground and crack his head on the road.

The jury were told the punch caused a fracture of the eye socket, and the cracked skull caused bleeding on the brain, resulting in swelling which caused Mr Mushonga's death.

Mr Muggleton was also found guilty of the actual bodily harm of Mr Chikodzampfeni in the same incident and of another man in November 2018.

He had previously admitted the possession of cannabis.