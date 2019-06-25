Image caption Police have made a number of arrests in the inquiry

Two people have been charged with murdering a man found stabbed to death in a Northamptonshire village.

The 44-year-old victim, who has not yet been named by police, was found wounded in Hardwick Road, Little Harrowden, on Friday evening. He died in hospital.

Levar Thomas, 20, of Knox Road, Wellingborough, and Sophie Hughes, 28, of Faraday Court, Thrapston, are due before magistrates.

Northamptonshire Police said it was an "isolated attack".

Image copyright Geograph/Alex McGregor Image caption The man was found with stab wounds in Little Harrowden, Northamptonshire

Officers have also arrested an 18-year-old man from Wellingborough on suspicion of murder and another man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The force said it is continuing to look for other people of interest to the investigation and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Little Harrowden is a village of about 900 people, about 3 miles (4.8km) north of Wellingborough and 4.5 miles (7.25km) south of Kettering.