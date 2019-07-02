Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Simon Mushonga died a day after being assaulted in Kettering

A man has been jailed for a "senseless attack" that killed a father-of-two on a night out celebrating his birthday.

Aaron Muggleton, 25, of Alexander Street, Kettering was sentenced to life, with a minimum term of 17 years, at Northampton Crown Court.

Simon Mushonga, 39, from Bedford, died from the head injuries suffered in Kettering, in December 2018.

His sister Christine Mushonga told the court the family were in "unbearable pain" following his murder.

Muggleton had previously been found guilty of Mr Mushonga's murder.

Mr Mushonga had been visiting his cousin and a friend, Gerald Chikodzampfeni, for a night out in Kettering, 10 days after his birthday.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Aaron Muggleton was found guilty of the murder of Simon Mushonga and stealing his credit card

In the early hours of Saturday 11 December, Mr Mushonga and Mr Chikodzampfeni got into an altercation with Muggleton, and a female on Carrington Street in the town.

Judge Adrienne Lucking said Muggleton was the "persistent aggressor" in the clash.

Muggleton punched Mr Mushonga three times, the last of which was the fatal blow.

It knocked Mr Mushonga back, causing him to fall to the ground and crack his head on the road, resulting in fatal bleeding on the brain.

Image caption Aaron Muggleton had admitted manslaughter but denied murdering Simon Mushonga

Reading out her victim statement in court, Ms Mushonga said her brother, originally from Zimbabwe, was a "wonderful person".

She said although Mr Mushonga's children were still in Zimbabwe, he would regularly speak to them.

Ms Mushonga said his daughter, nine, was left "broken", and his son, 11, was now "withdrawn and angry".

"Our lives will never be the same," she added.

Muggleton was also jailed for two years for the actual bodily harm of Mr Chikodzampfeni and for two years for the grievous bodily harm of another man in November 2018.

He was sentenced to six months for stealing a credit card from Mr Mushonga, while he lay on the ground.

Those sentences will run concurrently to his life sentence.

Muggleton received no penalty for the possession of cannabis, which he had admitted, and for breaching a conditional discharge.