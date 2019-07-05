Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The driver, a man in his 40s, managed to walk away with only minor injuries

Images of a "completely crushed" car after a crash involving three lorries on the M1 have been released by police.

The driver suffered "minor injuries" in what Northamptonshire Police said was "nothing short of a miracle".

The force has released the images of the crash - which happened on 29 April near Milton Keynes - in a bid to stop motorists driving too close to the vehicle in front.

"Leaving a gap could save lives," PC Dave Lee of the Safer Roads Team said.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Highways England advises being two seconds behind the car in front or four seconds in poor weather

"For the driver to walk away with only minor injuries is nothing short of a miracle as it's often a very different outcome when we deal with crashes on the motorway," he added.

"Had there been people in the back seat, they would almost certainly have been killed that day.

"We're releasing these photos because we're hoping the damage caused will encourage people to think about the distance they're driving from the vehicle in front when they're on motorways."