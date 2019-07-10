Image copyright Park End Farming Image caption A graphic image of the remains has been shared 2,800 times on Facebook

A farmer said "words cannot describe" how he feels after more than a dozen of his sheep were illegally butchered.

The remains of 14 animals were found at Park End Farming, between the villages of Crick and West Haddon in Northamptonshire, on Monday.

A graphic image of the remains has been shared 2,800 times on Facebook.

In the post, farmer Phil Neal said the dead livestock were discovered by his wife and two young children during their usual stock check.

'Professionally done'

Mr Neal called it "the worst thing that my children have witnessed".

"Words cannot describe how I feel after all the hard work and love that goes into our stock. Today I feel like giving up," he said.

Northamptonshire Police said the carcasses of 12 sheep were stolen and their remains left in a field, while a further two were killed but left at the scene.

Mr Neal said he thought it was "professionally done" and the perpetrators must have known about the farm beforehand.

Police believe the animals were killed between 16:00 BST on Sunday and 16:00 the next day and are appealing for witnesses.