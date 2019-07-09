Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Police believe Juozas Meilunas had lived in Kettering for about a year

A man was bludgeoned to death with a table leg "in an explosion of violence" with his decomposed remains not found until weeks later, a court has heard.

Lithuanian national Juozas Meilunas, 51, was discovered in his flat in Kettering on 26 December after flooding in the property was reported.

Northampton Crown Court heard police believe Mr Meilunas died from a blunt force head injury between late September and November.

Mindaugas Kaminskas, 29, denies murder.

Jurors heard police were called to the property at Woodlands Court after two trespassers - not regarded as suspects in the murder - were seen running away from the flat by neighbours who then noticed a water pipe had been damaged, causing flooding.

After a search of the property, a police officer discovered the Mr Meilunas' body under a duvet in an advanced state of decomposition.

Image caption Police believe Mr Meilunas' body might have been at the property in Kettering for several months

Prosecutor Mary Loram QC told the court a wooden table leg found in the same room as the body had Mr Meilunas' blood, skin and hair on it.

The DNA of Mr Kaminskas, a Lithuanian national who was known to the victim, was found on the opposite end of the table leg.

Prosecutors argue it had been used to bludgeon the victim.

The court heard Mr Kaminskas had been living at the flat and a pair of blood-stained trousers were also found to have the DNA of both men on them.

Mrs Loram said it was not clear why the accused had attacked Mr Meilunas but said it came about "in an explosion of violence", adding that a previous admission to a charge of battery showed that Mr Kaminskas was "exactly the sort of man capable of such an outburst".

The trial, which is expected to last for four weeks, continues.