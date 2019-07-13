Image copyright Screen Northants Image caption The film follows the story of a boy who runs away from carers to find his dad, using the River Nene as a guide

A grassroots film company say their first feature film will showcase the "beautiful" River Nene.

Screen Northants, which organised the first Northampton Film Festival this year, has set an ambitious aim to get 5% of feature films in the UK to be made in Northamptonshire.

Their first production, titled Nene, is about a boy who runs away to find his dad, using the river as a guide.

Saturday's screening is of a "work in progress" before a final edit.

The screening at Northampton Filmhouse at 11:30 BST will also serve as a fundraiser to help get it shown at other UK film festivals.

Audience members, who have paid £25 for tickets, will be invited to give feedback on the film in order to contribute to its final edit.

Nene follows the journey of Rory, a boy who lives in a residential care home in Thrapston, Northamptonshire.

But when the boy's father - who lives in Northampton - fails to contact him, he runs away, using the River Nene, which flows between the two towns, as a guide.

Becky Adams, director of Screen Northants, said: "We aim to make a feature film in this model each year working with local disadvantaged young people on the production and promoting Northamptonshire as a film destination."

The project has also been supported by money from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and BBC Children in Need.