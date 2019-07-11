Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Northamptonshire Police believe the two incidents are linked

A second instance of sheep being illegally slaughtered on a farm in Northamptonshire has caused "shock and repulsion", police have said.

On Monday, 14 lambs were killed on a farm near Crick, and on Tuesday 21 lambs were found dead near Whilton.

The livestock were killed and butchered in the fields on both occasions and police believe the killings are linked.

Sgt Sam Dobbs, from Northamptonshire Police, said it was a "gruesome and sickening scene".

It is the second time the farm at Whilton has been targeted, according to the force.

Sgt Dobbs said "the animals were stolen at a considerable loss of income to the farmer, who had reared them since birth in March".

Image caption The lambs were found slaughtered about seven miles apart

The force is also increasing its uniformed presence towards dusk and will be conducting plain-clothed patrols in unmarked cars in the hours of darkness.

Sgt Dobbs said it was "unlikely" the meat would be sold locally and urged any witnesses to come forward.

He said the "two incidents have understandably caused shock and repulsion in the local and social media community".

Sgt Dobbs also said he had briefed famers and the head gamekeeper of Althorp House "on the need for vigilance".