Image caption The bus will be used by 40 local schools, but it is hoped even more will take advantage of it

A double-decker bus has been converted into a school science lab using a £4,000 grant.

The repurposed vehicle was bought by Wrenn secondary school in Wellingborough in October.

It will be used for science lessons by their pupils and 40 primary schools in the town and surrounding area.

Wrenn head teacher Steve Elliot said the bus, which has a 3D printer, along with desks, lamps and microscopes, was "a wonderful environment".

Sam Mallet, from the school, said the conversion was "a challenge" but they had "so much support" from the community.

They used the grant from a supermarket charity scheme to purchase the bus and pay for some of the conversion work.

Image caption It has taken Wrenn School 9 months to turn the bus into a fully functional science lab

Money and equipment from local companies and help from local trades people meant none of the school's budget was used on the project.

Mr Elliot said: "Education is about having fun and giving students the very best learning opportunities and that's what the bus has created."

Image caption The bus was bought using a donation from a supermarket and local business donated equipment and money

The bus is no longer mobile but other schools have been invited to use it.

Park Junior School in the town were the first to take up the offer, with deputy head Jenny May describing it as "fabulous".

She said: "Science is an important part of school life and we want to develop intrigue, and the bus really encourages children to ask question for themselves".