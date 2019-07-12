Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Police said the road could be closed for the whole weekend

Drivers heading to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone have been warned against heading into Northampton.

Mereway, a major road in the town between the A43 and the A45, has been closed due to a burst water main.

Police said although staff from Anglian Water were on site, they expected the road to be closed all weekend.

The British Grand Prix attracts 350,000 spectators to the Northamptonshire circuit across the three-day event.

Police said there was a "large amount of water in the area".

The force has already warned people not to travel to the Grand Prix unless they have a ticket, as the event is sold out.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Abbeyfield School which is on Mereway in Northampton has also closed due to the water

Supt Dennis Murray said drivers should "check their route" before travelling and avoid the area around Silverstone "unless they have reason to be there".

He said some vehicles had been diverted on to the M1 to avoid the road closure, which is about 13 miles from the Silverstone circuit.

The British Grand Prix begins with the first practice session on Friday, with the qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

It clashes with the Wimbledon finals and the final of the men's Cricket World Cup.

Earlier this week it was announced Silverstone would host the British Grand Prix until at least 2024.