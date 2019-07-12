Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Arthur Billings pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Northampton Crown Court

A teenager has admitted the manslaughter of a man who died from a single punch in an "unprovoked" attack.

Arthur Billings, 19, of Upper High Street, Harpole, pleaded guilty at Northampton Crown Court on Friday.

Bradley Matcham, 24, died of his injuries after he was assaulted in an alleyway off Drapery in Northampton on 9 February.

Mr Matcham was assaulted after a "heated exchange of words" with Billings.

He was punched by Billings, fell to the floor unconscious, and was taken to University Hospital in Coventry where he died nine days later.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in an alleyway near the McDonald's restaurant on Drapery in Northampton

Det Con Spencer Bailey said: "Bradley did not provoke this punch or threaten Billings in any way.

"In fact, his hands were in his pockets and his head was turned away at the moment he was punched, giving him no opportunity to defend himself."

Billings was released on bail ahead of sentencing in September.