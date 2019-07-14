British Grand Prix: Drones flown near Silverstone
Two drones were flown illegally near the Silverstone circuit the day before the British Grand Prix.
The devices were controlled by pilots at a campsite near the racetrack on Saturday.
Northamptonshire Police said officers seized the devices and spoke to the pilots.
A two-and-half-mile flying restriction zone is in place around a heliport, which is part of Silverstone circuit. The race begins at 14:10 BST.
Police and the fire service's drone specialists used detection software to find the drones and pilots, the force said.