Image copyright Google Image caption The motorcyclist died at the scene

A motorcyclist has died after he was hit by a car pushed into oncoming traffic by another vehicle.

The incident happened in Northampton on Saturday at 12:15 BST on Birds Hill Road.

A blue Toyota Prius was waiting to turn right from Lings Way when it was hit from behind by a grey BMW.

The impact pushed the Prius into the opposite carriageway where it hit a man riding a red Honda motorcycle, Northamptonshire Police said.

The motorcyclist suffered "significant injuries" and died at the scene.

The force is appealing for witnesses.