Northampton

Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car in Northampton

  • 15 July 2019
Birds Hill Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The motorcyclist died at the scene

A motorcyclist has died after he was hit by a car pushed into oncoming traffic by another vehicle.

The incident happened in Northampton on Saturday at 12:15 BST on Birds Hill Road.

A blue Toyota Prius was waiting to turn right from Lings Way when it was hit from behind by a grey BMW.

The impact pushed the Prius into the opposite carriageway where it hit a man riding a red Honda motorcycle, Northamptonshire Police said.

The motorcyclist suffered "significant injuries" and died at the scene.

The force is appealing for witnesses.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites