Image caption Police have increased rural patrols to try to reassure sheep farmers

Sheep have been killed and butchered on a fifth farm field in Northamptonshire in 10 days.

Police say nine lambs were slaughtered and thrown in ditch at a farm in Clipston.

It follows similar killings in the county on farms in Crick, Whilton, Kelmarsh and Rushton.

Northamptonshire Police said it was "taking these incidents very seriously" and was holding a meeting with famers and the NFU later.

The force has also been working with trading standards and environmental health over concerns the meat could enter the food chain.

Phil Neal, whose farm in Crick was the first hit by sheep killings last week, said: "To round the sheep up is a difficult enough task as it is, especially in the dark.

"To slaughter the animals in that way and cut them up as precisely as they did, they are clearly butchers and slaughter-men, that is not something the average man can do."

Image caption Katy Payne found 14 butchered sheep on her farm in Crick

Mr Neal's partner Katy Payne discovered the slaughtered sheep after she had picked up her two children from school.

She said she "just burst into tears on the spot" when she saw the killed animals and her two children were "in the car screaming".

"I love my sheep and spend all my time looking after them," she added.

Sgt Sam Dobbs said: "I do want to reassure the farming community that we are taking these incidents very seriously."

He added that police would be sent to any suspicious incidents "as a matter of urgency".