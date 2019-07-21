Image copyright Chris/Geograph Image caption The plane came down in woodland close to Spanhoe airfield, Laxton, near Corby

A pilot has been taken to hospital after a light aircraft crash-landed in woodland.

The single-seater plane came down close to Spanhoe airfield, Laxton, near Corby, Northamptonshire at 15:25 BST.

Emergency services attended the scene and the pilot was taken to Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, by air ambulance, police said.

He suffered leg injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.