Wanted man taunts Northamptonshire Police on Facebook
A man on the run from police has taunted officers with a series of Facebook posts.
Andrew Fox, 32, formerly of Orchard Green, Northampton, was convicted of assault and has been missing since 6 July.
Northamptonshire Police said he had breached the terms of his licence and was wanted on recall to prison.
In a Facebook post Fox wrote "Hello Mr Officer" with a photo of himself making an offensive gesture near a police car.
He also posted a number of memes in the comments section of a police Facebook post appealing for help in catching him.
The posts, which included a picture with the words "peek-a-boo", have since been removed.
A police spokeswoman said the force was "keen to locate him".