Image copyright Facebook Image caption Andrew John Fox is wanted on recall to prison following an assault conviction

Police have urged a fugitive who continues to taunt officers with a series of Facebook posts to "get off social media" and hand himself in.

Andrew Fox, 32, has been on the run since being convicted of assault on 6 July.

He has so far evaded Northamptonshire Police, goading the force with a string of online posts including comments on appeals for his own capture.

It said its officers "look forward to catching up with him".

'Peek-a-boo'

Fox, formerly of Orchard Green, Northampton, has teased the constabulary with a series of photos and meme posts.

In one, captioned "Hello Mr Officer", he could be seen making an offensive gesture in front of a police car.

He also posted a number of memes in the comments section of a Facebook appeal post for help in catching him.

The posts, which included a picture with the words "peek-a-boo", have since been removed.

Since then, he has commented on a a story about him on a local newspaper's Facebook page.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Fox has been missing since 6 July

Fox, who has "a significant criminal history", is wanted on recall to prison after failing to comply with conditions imposed for the assault conviction.

A police spokesperson said: "Rather than spending his time posting on social media, we'd advise him to hand himself in.

"Otherwise our officers look forward to catching up with him, after which he'll have plenty of time behind bars to reassess his situation and the choices he has made."