Image copyright Stacey Riddell Image caption Crews were called to the waste transfer station in Oakley Road in Rushton, near Kettering, at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze involving about 200 tonnes of household waste which has gone up in flames.

The fire started at the waste transfer station in Rushton, Northamptonshire at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday.

Northamptonshire Fire Service expected crews to remain there for some time on Wednesday, due to the fire's "deep seated nature".

It was also called to a blaze at a single-storey factory unit in Studland Road, Northampton just before midnight.

The fire service said plumes from both fires "have decreased substantially" but was advising residents to keep doors and windows shut if their property was affected by smoke.

There are not believed to have been any casualties at either of the fires.

Image caption Firefighters expected to remain at the Mick George Rushton Landfill Site for some time on Wednesday