Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption A police photo after Fox's arrest was criticised on Twitter for looking like "mates on a stag night"

A fugitive who taunted officers on Facebook will "mock no more" after he was arrested, police said.

Andrew Fox, 32, was wanted on recall to prison but went missing on 6 July and posted a photo of himself making an offensive gesture near a police car.

Police who arrested him were criticised for a Twitter post of Fox smiling with two officers disguised by emojis.

Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley said the photo showed their "focus and determination".

A force spokeswoman said Fox, formerly of Orchard Green, Northampton, had breached the terms of his licence and was wanted on recall to prison after an assault conviction.

She said he was arrested in the Delapre area of Northampton on Thursday night and would be "returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence."

Earlier in the week they urged him to "get off social media" and hand himself in after he posted a series of Facebook comments, which included a meme with the words "peek-a-boo".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Andrew John Fox had been missing since 6 July, wanted on recall to prison following an assault conviction

Announcing his arrest, the "Kettering ProActive Cops" Twitter account said: "So the 'fugitive' who has been mocking our colleagues will mock no more.

"You're in cuffs lad, and off to custody, having met us today. Not much to smile about, one would suggest."

This prompted one man to accuse them of "larking about" and said their photo looked like "mates on a stag night".

In response to the comment, Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: "My promise and mandate to the public of Northamptonshire is that we will turn the tide and focus on prevention and detection of crime and pursue those who feel that they can act with impunity - they can't.

"I think the picture represents our focus and determination."