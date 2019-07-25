Northampton

Corby fire: Industrial estate blaze creates black smoke plume

  • 25 July 2019
Fire Image copyright Nicola Tapp
Image caption The smoke from the fire can be seen across Corby

A fire at a roofing supplies factory on an industrial estate has sent black smoke billowing into the sky.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to a blaze on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate on Princewood Road in Corby at 12:35 BST.

Cordons have been set up and nearby residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

At least six fire engines remain on site and plumes of smoke can be seen across the town.

