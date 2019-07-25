Image caption Police have increased rural patrols to try to reassure sheep farmers

A man has been arrested over the illegal slaughter of lambs and sheep.

Northamptonshire Police have been investigating a number of reports of sheep being killed and illegally butchered across the county.

In one case, nine lambs were slaughtered, butchered and thrown in a ditch in Clipston, near Kelmarsh.

A 40-year-old man from Hampshire has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and theft.

The carcasses found in Clipston follow similar killings at farms in Crick, Whilton, Kelmarsh and Rushton.

Det Insp Johnny Campbell of Northamptonshire Police said: "I'd like to thank everyone who has reported suspicious activity to us.

"These reports are vital to our work and I'd urge anyone with potentially relevant information to contact us."